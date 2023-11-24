The Boston Celtics (12-3) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report, Jayson Tatum, ahead of their Friday, November 24 matchup with the Orlando Magic (10-5) at Amway Center, which begins at 2:30 PM ET.

The Celtics are coming off of a 119-116 victory against the Bucks in their last game on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown scored 26 points in the Celtics' victory, leading the team.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jayson Tatum SF Questionable Illness 27.9 9.1 4.1

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand), Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee)

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS

