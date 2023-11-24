How to Watch the Celtics vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (10-5) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Boston Celtics (12-3) on November 24, 2023 at Amway Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Celtics vs Magic Additional Info
|Celtics vs Magic Injury Report
|Celtics vs Magic Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Magic Prediction
|Celtics vs Magic Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 46.7% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.
- Boston is 9-0 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Celtics are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 16th.
- The Celtics put up 9.8 more points per game (117.3) than the Magic allow (107.5).
- Boston is 11-2 when scoring more than 107.5 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Celtics are putting up 11.4 more points per game (124.2) than they are on the road (112.8).
- Boston is allowing 105 points per game this year at home, which is 3.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (108.7).
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Celtics have played better when playing at home this year, averaging 17.7 three-pointers per game with a 41.6% three-point percentage, compared to 14.9 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jrue Holiday
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jaylen Brown
|Questionable
|Adductor
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.