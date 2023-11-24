Charlie Coyle will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings face off on Friday at TD Garden, starting at 1:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Coyle's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Charlie Coyle vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Coyle has averaged 17:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

In five of 18 games this season, Coyle has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 11 of 18 games this season, Coyle has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Coyle has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Coyle has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Coyle Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 18 Games 5 15 Points 3 7 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

