Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins will play on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. There are prop bets for McAvoy available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

McAvoy's plus-minus this season, in 19:07 per game on the ice, is +4.

McAvoy has a goal in three games this year through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

McAvoy has a point in 10 games this year (out of 14), including multiple points four times.

McAvoy has an assist in seven of 14 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

McAvoy's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of McAvoy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 14 Games 4 15 Points 1 3 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

