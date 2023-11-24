Will Christian Dvorak Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 24?
Will Christian Dvorak find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens square off against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 3:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Dvorak stats and insights
- Dvorak has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
- Dvorak has no points on the power play.
- He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (4.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
