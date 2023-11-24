Will Christian Dvorak find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens square off against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 3:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Dvorak stats and insights

Dvorak has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.

Dvorak has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (4.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

