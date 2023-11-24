Will Cole Caufield find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens play the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 3:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Caufield stats and insights

Caufield has scored in five of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.

He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.

He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 6.8% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (4.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Caufield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:52 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:47 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:00 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 18:57 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:04 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:30 Away L 3-2

Canadiens vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

