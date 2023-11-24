Cole Caufield will be among those on the ice Friday when his Montreal Canadiens meet the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. If you'd like to wager on Caufield's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Cole Caufield vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

Caufield has averaged 18:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Caufield has a goal in five of 19 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 19 games this year, Caufield has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In nine of 19 games this year, Caufield has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Caufield's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Caufield has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Caufield Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 82 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-54).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 19 Games 1 15 Points 0 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

