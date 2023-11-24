In the upcoming tilt against the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Gustav Lindstrom to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Gustav Lindstrom score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindstrom stats and insights

Lindstrom has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Lindstrom has zero points on the power play.

Lindstrom averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 82 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

