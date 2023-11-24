Will Ian Mitchell Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 24?
On Friday at 1:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Ian Mitchell going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ian Mitchell score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mitchell stats and insights
- Mitchell is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Red Wings this season in one game (two shots).
- Mitchell has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mitchell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:47
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|9:59
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Away
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.