Can we expect Jake DeBrusk scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, DeBrusk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In two games against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted six shots, but has not scored a goal.

DeBrusk has zero points on the power play.

DeBrusk averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:59 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:48 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:36 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:18 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:24 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:58 Home W 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

