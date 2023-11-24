When the Montreal Canadiens face off against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, will Jake Evans light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Evans stats and insights

Evans has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

Evans has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 82 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Evans recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 11:35 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:53 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:23 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 11:29 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:30 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:55 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:35 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:24 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.