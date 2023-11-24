For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, is Jakub Lauko a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lauko stats and insights

Lauko is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

Lauko has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lauko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 9:58 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:24 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:46 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 11:30 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 4-2 10/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:56 Away W 3-1 10/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:25 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.