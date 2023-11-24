Will Jesse Ylonen Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 24?
When the Montreal Canadiens take on the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, will Jesse Ylonen score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Ylonen stats and insights
- Ylonen has scored in two of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.
- Ylonen has no points on the power play.
- Ylonen averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (4.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Ylonen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|7:23
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|2
|0
|7:22
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/17/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|L 5-2
Canadiens vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
