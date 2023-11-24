When the Montreal Canadiens take on the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, will Jesse Ylonen score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Ylonen stats and insights

Ylonen has scored in two of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.

Ylonen has no points on the power play.

Ylonen averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (4.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Ylonen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 7:23 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 7:22 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:03 Home L 2-1 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:28 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:20 Home L 5-2 10/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 3-2 OT 10/17/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:09 Home L 5-2

Canadiens vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

