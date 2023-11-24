Should you wager on Johnathan Kovacevic to light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens and the San Jose Sharks meet up on Friday at 3:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Kovacevic stats and insights

  • Kovacevic has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
  • Kovacevic has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (4.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Kovacevic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 16:33 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 21:27 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:28 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:33 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:10 Away L 3-2

Canadiens vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

