On Friday at 3:30 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Josh Anderson going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Anderson stats and insights

  • Anderson is yet to score through 19 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
  • Anderson has picked up one assist on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are giving up 82 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:18 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:49 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:29 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:59 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.