On Friday at 3:30 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Josh Anderson going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Anderson has picked up one assist on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 82 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:18 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:49 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:29 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:59 Away L 3-2

Canadiens vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.