The Montreal Canadiens, including Josh Anderson, will be in action Friday at 3:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Does a bet on Anderson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Josh Anderson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

Anderson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:02 per game on the ice, is -4.

Anderson has yet to score a goal through 19 games this year.

Anderson has registered a point twice this season in 19 games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

In two of 19 contests this season, Anderson has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Anderson has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Anderson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Anderson Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (4.3 per game) in the league.

The team's -54 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 19 Games 2 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

