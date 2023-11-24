On Friday at 3:30 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Juraj Slafkovsky going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Slafkovsky stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Slafkovsky has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Slafkovsky's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 82 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Slafkovsky recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:31 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 15:43 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:23 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:17 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:06 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 3-2

Canadiens vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

