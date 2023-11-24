Will Justin Barron Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 24?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, is Justin Barron a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Barron stats and insights
- Barron has scored in four of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.
- Barron has no points on the power play.
- He has a 30.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 82 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Barron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|21:49
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|22:12
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:34
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:23
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:42
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Away
|L 3-2
Canadiens vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
