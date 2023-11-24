Can we expect Kaiden Guhle lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens play the San Jose Sharks at 3:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Guhle stats and insights

  • In two of 15 games this season, Guhle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
  • Guhle has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have given up 82 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Guhle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 22:53 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:27 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:20 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:12 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:16 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:53 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:33 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:25 Away L 3-2

Canadiens vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

