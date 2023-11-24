The New York Knicks' (8-6) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Friday, November 24 game against the Miami Heat (10-5) at Madison Square Garden. It begins at 7:30 PM ET.

The Knicks are coming off of a 117-100 loss to the Timberwolves in their last outing on Monday. In the Knicks' loss, Jalen Brunson led the way with a team-high 25 points (adding four rebounds and six assists).

The Heat head into this matchup after a 129-96 victory against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Kyle Lowry scored 28 points in the Heat's win, leading the team.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Questionable Ankle 2.0 1.0 1.0

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bam Adebayo C Out Hip 22.8 10.2 4.1 Dru Smith SG Out Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 R.J. Hampton PG Out Knee 0.0 0.0 0.0 Kevin Love PF Out Personal 7.8 6.2 1.9 Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22.9 5.0 4.6

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

