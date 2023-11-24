Michael Matheson and the Montreal Canadiens will face the San Jose Sharks at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, at SAP Center at San Jose. There are prop bets for Matheson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Michael Matheson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

Matheson has averaged 24:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).

In five of 19 games this season, Matheson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Matheson has a point in 11 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In eight of 19 games this season, Matheson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Matheson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 56.1% chance of Matheson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Matheson Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (4.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -54 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 19 Games 2 15 Points 0 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

