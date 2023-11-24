Will Michael Pezzetta Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 24?
In the upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Michael Pezzetta to light the lamp for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pezzetta stats and insights
- Pezzetta has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
- Pezzetta has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 82 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pezzetta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|6:49
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|7:17
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|7:54
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|6:45
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|7:09
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|6:31
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.