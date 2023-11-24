For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, is Nicholas Suzuki a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Suzuki stats and insights

  • In six of 19 games this season, Suzuki has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.
  • On the power play, Suzuki has accumulated three goals and five assists.
  • He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have given up 82 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suzuki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:17 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:34 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 19:55 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:42 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:11 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 22:32 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 21:52 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:59 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:03 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.