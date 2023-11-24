Nicholas Suzuki and the Montreal Canadiens will meet the San Jose Sharks at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. There are prop bets for Suzuki available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Suzuki has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 20:47 on the ice per game.

Suzuki has a goal in six of 19 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 19 games this year, Suzuki has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 19 games this season, Suzuki has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Suzuki's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Suzuki going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (4.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-54).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 19 Games 2 17 Points 1 6 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.