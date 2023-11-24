Will Sean Monahan Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 24?
Will Sean Monahan light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens face off against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 3:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Monahan stats and insights
- In six of 19 games this season, Monahan has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
- On the power play, Monahan has accumulated three goals and three assists.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (4.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Monahan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:29
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:58
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|15:40
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|21:08
|Away
|L 3-2
Canadiens vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
