Sean Monahan will be on the ice when the Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks meet at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Looking to wager on Monahan's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Sean Monahan vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

Monahan has averaged 18:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Monahan has a goal in six games this year through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 19 games this year, Monahan has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Monahan has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 19 games played.

Monahan's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Monahan going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Monahan Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (4.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-54) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 19 Games 1 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

