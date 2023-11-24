Friday's game that pits the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) against the Vermont Catamounts (3-1) at Hertz Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-51 in favor of North Carolina, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Catamounts are coming off of a 60-44 win against Saint Rose in their last outing on Sunday.

Vermont vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Vermont vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 64, Vermont 51

Vermont Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Catamounts outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game last season, with a +229 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.3 points per game (253rd in college basketball) and allowed 54.1 per contest (10th in college basketball).

With 61.0 points per game in America East contests, Vermont tallied 0.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (61.3 PPG).

Offensively the Catamounts fared better in home games last year, putting up 62.5 points per game, compared to 59.9 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, Vermont gave up 51.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it allowed 57.0.

