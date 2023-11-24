How to Watch the Vermont vs. North Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Vermont Catamounts (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hertz Arena. This contest is at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Vermont vs. North Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tar Heels' 68.9 points per game last year were 14.8 more points than the 54.1 the Catamounts gave up.
- When North Carolina allowed fewer than 61.3 points last season, it went 15-1.
- Last year, the Catamounts averaged 61.3 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 59.8 the Tar Heels gave up.
- Vermont went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 59.8 points.
- The Catamounts shot 34.2% from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 36.8% the Tar Heels allowed to opponents.
- The Tar Heels shot at a 41.6% clip from the field last season, 13.9 percentage points less than the 55.5% shooting opponents of the Catamounts averaged.
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Providence
|L 57-47
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|11/17/2023
|@ Quinnipiac
|W 58-53
|M&T Bank Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Rose
|W 60-44
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
