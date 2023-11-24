The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Vermont Catamounts (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hertz Arena. This contest is at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Vermont vs. North Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tar Heels' 68.9 points per game last year were 14.8 more points than the 54.1 the Catamounts gave up.

When North Carolina allowed fewer than 61.3 points last season, it went 15-1.

Last year, the Catamounts averaged 61.3 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 59.8 the Tar Heels gave up.

Vermont went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 59.8 points.

The Catamounts shot 34.2% from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 36.8% the Tar Heels allowed to opponents.

The Tar Heels shot at a 41.6% clip from the field last season, 13.9 percentage points less than the 55.5% shooting opponents of the Catamounts averaged.

