The Montreal Canadiens, with Alexander Newhook, take the ice Saturday versus the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 4:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Newhook interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexander Newhook vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Newhook Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Newhook has averaged 16:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

In four of 20 games this season Newhook has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Newhook has a point in nine of 20 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Newhook has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 20 games played.

Newhook's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Newhook has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Newhook Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+27) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 20 Games 3 12 Points 2 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.