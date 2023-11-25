When the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Alexander Newhook find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Newhook stats and insights

Newhook has scored in four of 20 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Newhook averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Newhook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:25 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 19:12 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:05 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 13:43 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:56 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:59 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:22 Away L 6-3

Canadiens vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

