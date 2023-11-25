Should you wager on Brendan Gallagher to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings meet up on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gallagher stats and insights

In five of 20 games this season, Gallagher has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Gallagher's shooting percentage is 10.9%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gallagher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:15 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:18 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:18 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:53 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 13:48 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:01 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 2 1 1 14:05 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.