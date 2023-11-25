How to Watch the Bruins vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The top two in the Eastern Conference will clash when the first-place Boston Bruins (14-2-3) visit the second-place New York Rangers (14-3-1) on Saturday, November 25 at Madison Square Garden.
You can tune in on ESPN+, MSG, and NESN as the Bruins take on the Rangers.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have allowed 43 total goals (only 2.3 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 64 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 35 goals over that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|19
|12
|18
|30
|20
|9
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|19
|7
|12
|19
|16
|10
|25%
|Charlie Coyle
|19
|7
|9
|16
|9
|7
|54.5%
|Charlie McAvoy
|15
|3
|12
|15
|15
|2
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|19
|7
|8
|15
|8
|8
|50.9%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers' total of 40 goals conceded (just 2.2 per game) is the lowest in the league.
- The Rangers' 58 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Rangers are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 33 goals over that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|18
|10
|16
|26
|11
|4
|0%
|Chris Kreider
|18
|11
|6
|17
|9
|4
|25%
|Vincent Trocheck
|18
|5
|10
|15
|9
|12
|61.1%
|Erik Gustafsson
|18
|3
|10
|13
|9
|8
|-
|Mika Zibanejad
|18
|4
|9
|13
|9
|10
|53.6%
