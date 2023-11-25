Among the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Boston Bruins face the New York Rangers on Saturday at Madison Square Garden -- the puck drops at 1:00 PM ET -- are the Bruins' David Pastrnak and the Rangers' Artemi Panarin.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bruins vs. Rangers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins Players to Watch

One of Boston's leading offensive players this season is Pastrnak, with 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) and an average ice time of 19:15 per game.

Brad Marchand has seven goals and 12 assists, equaling 19 points (1.0 per game).

Charlie Coyle has posted seven goals and nine assists for Boston.

Linus Ullmark's record is 7-1-1. He has conceded 19 goals (2.1 goals against average) and racked up 260 saves with a .932% save percentage (third-best in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin has recorded 10 goals (0.6 per game) and collected 16 assists (0.9 per game), taking 4.0 shots per game and shooting 13.9%. This places him among the leaders for New York with 26 total points (1.4 per game).

Chris Kreider is a key contributor for New York, with 17 total points this season. In 18 contests, he has scored 11 goals and provided six assists.

This season, Vincent Trocheck has five goals and 10 assists for Boston.

In the crease, Jonathan Quick has a 5-0-1 record this season, with a .941 save percentage (first in the league). In 7 games, he has 174 saves, and has conceded 11 goals (1.7 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 10th 3.37 Goals Scored 3.22 15th 2nd 2.26 Goals Allowed 2.22 1st 13th 31.5 Shots 28.9 27th 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 29 8th 11th 22.22% Power Play % 29.82% 3rd 1st 89.04% Penalty Kill % 86.67% 6th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.