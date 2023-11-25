Here's a look at the injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (9-9-2), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Canadiens ready for their matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (12-3-3) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 4:00 PM ET.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Arber Xhekaj D Questionable Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Blake Lizotte C Questionable Undisclosed Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Lower Body Tobias Bjornfot D Out Undisclosed

Canadiens vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens' 57 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.

Montreal gives up 3.4 goals per game (69 total), which ranks 27th in the league.

With a goal differential of -12, they are 27th in the league.

Kings Season Insights

Los Angeles has scored the second-most goals in the NHL (72 total, four per game).

It has the league's second-best goal differential at +27.

Canadiens vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-275) Canadiens (+220) 6.5

