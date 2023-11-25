Canadiens vs. Kings Injury Report Today - November 25
Here's a look at the injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (9-9-2), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Canadiens ready for their matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (12-3-3) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 4:00 PM ET.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Arber Xhekaj
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jordan Harris
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Blake Lizotte
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Viktor Arvidsson
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Tobias Bjornfot
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Canadiens vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens' 57 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.
- Montreal gives up 3.4 goals per game (69 total), which ranks 27th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -12, they are 27th in the league.
Kings Season Insights
- Los Angeles has scored the second-most goals in the NHL (72 total, four per game).
- It has the league's second-best goal differential at +27.
Canadiens vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-275)
|Canadiens (+220)
|6.5
