How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings will host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, November 25, with the Kings having won four straight games.
ESPN+ and BSW will show this Kings versus Canadiens matchup.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Canadiens vs Kings Additional Info
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 69 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 26th in the league.
- With 57 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Canadiens are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Canadiens have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that span.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|20
|6
|11
|17
|16
|10
|52.8%
|Cole Caufield
|20
|6
|11
|17
|8
|6
|33.3%
|Michael Matheson
|20
|5
|10
|15
|23
|5
|-
|Sean Monahan
|20
|6
|7
|13
|9
|9
|58.2%
|Alexander Newhook
|20
|6
|6
|12
|16
|8
|39.4%
Kings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kings are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 45 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank third.
- The Kings' 72 total goals (four per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Kings are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kings have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|18
|8
|12
|20
|3
|6
|100%
|Anze Kopitar
|18
|10
|9
|19
|7
|6
|56.4%
|Kevin Fiala
|18
|6
|13
|19
|13
|8
|33.3%
|Trevor Moore
|18
|9
|8
|17
|7
|11
|21.4%
|Quinton Byfield
|18
|4
|12
|16
|1
|7
|33.3%
