The Los Angeles Kings will host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, November 25, with the Kings having won four straight games.

ESPN+ and BSW will show this Kings versus Canadiens matchup.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Canadiens vs Kings Additional Info

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 69 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 26th in the league.

With 57 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Canadiens are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Canadiens have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that span.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 20 6 11 17 16 10 52.8% Cole Caufield 20 6 11 17 8 6 33.3% Michael Matheson 20 5 10 15 23 5 - Sean Monahan 20 6 7 13 9 9 58.2% Alexander Newhook 20 6 6 12 16 8 39.4%

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 45 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank third.

The Kings' 72 total goals (four per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Kings are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kings have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Kings Key Players