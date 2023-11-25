Saturday will feature an expected one-sided NHL contest between the home favorite Los Angeles Kings (12-3-3, -275 on the moneyline to win) and the Montreal Canadiens (9-9-2, +220 moneyline odds) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Canadiens vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Canadiens vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Canadiens vs. Kings Betting Trends

Montreal has played 11 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

The Kings have gone 8-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Canadiens have been the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 35.3%, of those games.

Los Angeles is yet to play with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Montreal's moneyline odds have been +220 or longer twice this season, and it lost both.

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 6-4 2-8-0 6.5 3.7 1.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.7 1.7 9 26.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 5-5 6-4-0 6.3 2.8 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.8 3.5 6 17.1% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

