Canadiens vs. Kings November 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kevin Fiala and Nicholas Suzuki are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Los Angeles Kings meet the Montreal Canadiens at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 4:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Canadiens vs. Kings Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Kings (-275)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Cole Caufield is a top offensive contributor for his club with 17 points (0.9 per game), as he has totaled six goals and 11 assists in 20 games (playing 18:55 per game).
- Suzuki has made a big impact for Montreal this season with 17 points (six goals and 11 assists).
- This season, Michael Matheson has scored five goals and contributed 10 assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 15.
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau has an .898 save percentage (38th in the league), with 123 total saves, while conceding 14 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has compiled a 2-2-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Kings Players to Watch
- Adrian Kempe is one of Los Angeles' leading contributors (20 points), via registered eight goals and 12 assists.
- Through 18 games, Fiala has scored six goals and picked up 13 assists.
- Anze Kopitar has posted 10 goals and nine assists for Los Angeles.
- Pheonix Copley (2-0-2) has a goals against average of 3.8 on the season. His .845% save percentage ranks 67th in the NHL.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canadiens vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|1st
|4
|Goals Scored
|2.85
|26th
|4th
|2.5
|Goals Allowed
|3.45
|25th
|7th
|32.2
|Shots
|29.1
|26th
|6th
|28.2
|Shots Allowed
|34.7
|30th
|14th
|21.43%
|Power Play %
|18.67%
|20th
|2nd
|88.89%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.84%
|30th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.