Kevin Fiala and Nicholas Suzuki are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Los Angeles Kings meet the Montreal Canadiens at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 4:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Kings Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Cole Caufield is a top offensive contributor for his club with 17 points (0.9 per game), as he has totaled six goals and 11 assists in 20 games (playing 18:55 per game).

Suzuki has made a big impact for Montreal this season with 17 points (six goals and 11 assists).

This season, Michael Matheson has scored five goals and contributed 10 assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 15.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has an .898 save percentage (38th in the league), with 123 total saves, while conceding 14 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has compiled a 2-2-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.

Kings Players to Watch

Adrian Kempe is one of Los Angeles' leading contributors (20 points), via registered eight goals and 12 assists.

Through 18 games, Fiala has scored six goals and picked up 13 assists.

Anze Kopitar has posted 10 goals and nine assists for Los Angeles.

Pheonix Copley (2-0-2) has a goals against average of 3.8 on the season. His .845% save percentage ranks 67th in the NHL.

Canadiens vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 1st 4 Goals Scored 2.85 26th 4th 2.5 Goals Allowed 3.45 25th 7th 32.2 Shots 29.1 26th 6th 28.2 Shots Allowed 34.7 30th 14th 21.43% Power Play % 18.67% 20th 2nd 88.89% Penalty Kill % 72.84% 30th

