The Los Angeles Kings (12-3-3) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they square off against the Montreal Canadiens (9-9-2) at home on Saturday, November 25 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Canadiens vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-275) Canadiens (+220) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 17 games this season, and won six (35.3%).

Montreal has played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer twice this season. They lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 31.2% chance of victory for the Canadiens.

Montreal has played 11 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Canadiens vs Kings Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 72 (3rd) Goals 57 (24th) 45 (3rd) Goals Allowed 69 (26th) 15 (12th) Power Play Goals 14 (15th) 7 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (32nd)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Montreal went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 4-6-0 straight up.

Six of Montreal's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this game's total of 6.5.

In the last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents averaged 0.2 more goals than their season game score average of 7.5 goals.

The Canadiens have the league's 24th-ranked scoring offense (57 total goals, 2.8 per game).

The Canadiens have given up 69 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th.

Their 26th-ranked goal differential is -12.

