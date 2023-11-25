The Los Angeles Kings host the Montreal Canadiens at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Adrian Kempe, Cole Caufield and others in this contest.

Canadiens vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canadiens vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Caufield is one of the top offensive options for Montreal with 17 points (0.9 per game), with six goals and 11 assists in 20 games (playing 18:55 per game).

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 24 1 1 2 6 at Ducks Nov. 22 0 0 0 5 at Bruins Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 8

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

Nicholas Suzuki is a top offensive contributor for Montreal with 17 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 11 assists in 20 games.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 2 2 2 vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 2

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Montreal's Michael Matheson is among the leading scorers on the team with 15 total points (five goals and 10 assists).

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 22 1 0 1 4 at Bruins Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 2 2 4 vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

One of Los Angeles' top contributing offensive players this season is Kempe, who has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 18:50 per game.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 24 0 2 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Blues Nov. 18 1 1 2 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 1 0 1 3

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Kevin Fiala is another of Los Angeles' most productive contributors through 18 games, with six goals and 13 assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 24 2 0 2 4 at Coyotes Nov. 20 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 18 1 0 1 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 16 1 1 2 4 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 0 0 0 5

