Will Charlie Coyle Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 25?
In the upcoming tilt against the New York Rangers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Charlie Coyle to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Coyle stats and insights
- Coyle has scored in five of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Coyle averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 40 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Coyle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|17:30
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|18:45
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|18:05
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|4
|3
|1
|17:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:29
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:00
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Bruins vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
