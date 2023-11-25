Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal when the Boston Bruins take on the New York Rangers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McAvoy stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, McAvoy has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 40 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 27:31 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 26:49 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:56 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 24:21 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 26:44 Away L 3-2 OT 10/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:19 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:24 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 26:11 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:28 Away W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.