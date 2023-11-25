The Montreal Canadiens, including Cole Caufield, will be on the ice Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. There are prop bets for Caufield available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Cole Caufield vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

Caufield's plus-minus this season, in 18:55 per game on the ice, is +2.

In six of 20 games this season, Caufield has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 13 of 20 games this year, Caufield has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Caufield has an assist in 10 of 20 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Caufield hits the over on his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

Caufield has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +27 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 20 Games 1 17 Points 1 6 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

