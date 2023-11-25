In the upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Danton Heinen to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen stats and insights

Heinen has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Heinen has zero points on the power play.

Heinen averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 40 total goals (2.2 per game).

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

