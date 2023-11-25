The Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) take on the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: Bally Sports

Dartmouth Stats Insights

The Big Green's 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Billikens allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Dartmouth went 10-9 when it shot higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Big Green were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Billikens finished 142nd.

The Big Green put up only 0.2 more points per game last year (71.4) than the Billikens allowed their opponents to score (71.2).

Dartmouth went 9-5 last season when it scored more than 71.2 points.

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Dartmouth averaged 76.0 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.5.

In 2022-23, the Big Green allowed 6.9 fewer points per game at home (68.8) than away (75.7).

Dartmouth sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (33.7%).

