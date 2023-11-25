How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) take on the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.
Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Dartmouth Stats Insights
- The Big Green's 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Billikens allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- Dartmouth went 10-9 when it shot higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Big Green were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Billikens finished 142nd.
- The Big Green put up only 0.2 more points per game last year (71.4) than the Billikens allowed their opponents to score (71.2).
- Dartmouth went 9-5 last season when it scored more than 71.2 points.
Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Dartmouth averaged 76.0 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.5.
- In 2022-23, the Big Green allowed 6.9 fewer points per game at home (68.8) than away (75.7).
- Dartmouth sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (33.7%).
Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Duke
|L 92-54
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/10/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|L 81-48
|Edward Leede Arena
|11/15/2023
|Westfield State
|W 79-61
|Edward Leede Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Vermont
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Albany (NY)
|-
|SEFCU Arena
