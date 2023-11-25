The Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) take on the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: Bally Sports
Dartmouth Stats Insights

  • The Big Green's 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Billikens allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • Dartmouth went 10-9 when it shot higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Big Green were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Billikens finished 142nd.
  • The Big Green put up only 0.2 more points per game last year (71.4) than the Billikens allowed their opponents to score (71.2).
  • Dartmouth went 9-5 last season when it scored more than 71.2 points.

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Dartmouth averaged 76.0 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.5.
  • In 2022-23, the Big Green allowed 6.9 fewer points per game at home (68.8) than away (75.7).
  • Dartmouth sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (33.7%).

Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Duke L 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/10/2023 UMass-Lowell L 81-48 Edward Leede Arena
11/15/2023 Westfield State W 79-61 Edward Leede Arena
11/25/2023 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena
11/29/2023 @ Vermont - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/2/2023 @ Albany (NY) - SEFCU Arena

