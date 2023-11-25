The Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) go up against the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Louis Moneyline Dartmouth Moneyline BetMGM Saint Louis (-12.5) 148.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Louis (-12.5) 148.5 -1100 +650 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis Betting Trends (2022-23)

Dartmouth covered nine times in 21 matchups with a spread last season.

The Big Green won their only game last year when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Saint Louis put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Billikens and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

