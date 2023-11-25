Saturday's contest that pits the Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) versus the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) at Chaifetz Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-62 in favor of Saint Louis, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 25.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis 81, Dartmouth 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Louis (-19.1)

Saint Louis (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Dartmouth Performance Insights

Dartmouth put up 71.4 points per game (183rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 72.4 points per contest (248th-ranked).

The Big Green averaged 31.5 boards per game (192nd-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 32.1 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Dartmouth ranked 186th in college basketball with 12.9 dimes per game.

The Big Green came up short in the turnover area last year, ranking 25th-worst in college basketball with 14 turnovers per game. They ranked 165th with 12 forced turnovers per contest.

The Big Green drained 8.1 treys per game (92nd-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 33.3% shooting percentage (227th-ranked) from downtown.

Dartmouth allowed 6.9 threes per game (140th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.1% (128th-ranked) from three-point land.

Dartmouth took 57.9% two-pointers and 42.1% three-pointers last year. Of the team's buckets, 68.3% were two-pointers and 31.7% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.