The Dartmouth Big Green (0-2) play the Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis Game Information

Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)

Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK Ryan Cornish: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Dusan Neskovic: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Mitchell-Day: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Cam Krystowiak: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Louis Top Players (2022-23)

Yuri Collins: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Gibson Jimerson: 14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Francis Okoro: 6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Javon Pickett: 10.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jake Forrester: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Louis Rank Saint Louis AVG Dartmouth AVG Dartmouth Rank 85th 75.5 Points Scored 71.4 183rd 214th 71.2 Points Allowed 72.4 248th 26th 35.2 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th 219th 7.0 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 12th 16.5 Assists 12.9 186th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 14.0 334th

