The Dartmouth Big Green (0-2) play the Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis Game Information

Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Ryan Cornish: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dusan Neskovic: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Mitchell-Day: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Cam Krystowiak: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Louis Top Players (2022-23)

  • Yuri Collins: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gibson Jimerson: 14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Francis Okoro: 6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Javon Pickett: 10.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jake Forrester: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Louis Rank Saint Louis AVG Dartmouth AVG Dartmouth Rank
85th 75.5 Points Scored 71.4 183rd
214th 71.2 Points Allowed 72.4 248th
26th 35.2 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th
219th 7.0 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
12th 16.5 Assists 12.9 186th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 14.0 334th

