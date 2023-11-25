Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Dartmouth Big Green (0-2) play the Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)
- Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Ryan Cornish: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dusan Neskovic: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Mitchell-Day: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cam Krystowiak: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Louis Top Players (2022-23)
- Yuri Collins: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gibson Jimerson: 14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Francis Okoro: 6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Javon Pickett: 10.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jake Forrester: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Louis Rank
|Saint Louis AVG
|Dartmouth AVG
|Dartmouth Rank
|85th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|71.4
|183rd
|214th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|248th
|26th
|35.2
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|297th
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|12th
|16.5
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|14.0
|334th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.