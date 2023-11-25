The Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) are double-digit, 11.5-point favorites against the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.

Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Louis -11.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Big Green Betting Records & Stats

Dartmouth's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 148.5 points nine of 21 times.

The average over/under for Big Green matchups last year was 143.8, 4.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Big Green were 9-12-0 last season.

Dartmouth was underdogs 16 times last season and won five, or 31.2%, of those games.

The Big Green played as an underdog of +550 or more once last season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 15.4% chance of a victory for the Big Green.

Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Louis 11 37.9% 75.5 146.9 71.2 143.6 144.4 Dartmouth 9 42.9% 71.4 146.9 72.4 143.6 138.7

Additional Dartmouth Insights & Trends

The Big Green averaged only 0.2 more points per game last year (71.4) than the Billikens gave up to opponents (71.2).

Dartmouth went 8-2 against the spread and 9-5 overall when it scored more than 71.2 points last season.

Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Louis 13-16-0 1-4 14-15-0 Dartmouth 9-12-0 1-0 12-9-0

Dartmouth vs. Saint Louis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Louis Dartmouth 15-3 Home Record 7-5 4-7 Away Record 3-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 78.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

