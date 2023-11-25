In the upcoming tilt versus the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Gustav Lindstrom to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Gustav Lindstrom score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lindstrom stats and insights

Lindstrom has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.

Lindstrom has zero points on the power play.

Lindstrom's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.