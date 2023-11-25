Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins will face the New York Rangers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Madison Square Garden. Fancy a wager on DeBrusk? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, DeBrusk has averaged 16:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

In three of 18 games this year, DeBrusk has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in eight of 18 games this season, DeBrusk has yet to post a multi-point contest.

DeBrusk has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 18 games played.

DeBrusk's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of DeBrusk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 40 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 18 Games 2 8 Points 1 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

